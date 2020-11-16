The Ithacan

‘The Moon Rises Too’ – At a Crossroads: Wanting to Move Slowly in a Fast-paced World

By — Nijha Young
Published: November 16, 2020

On the first full-length episode of The Moon Rises Too, host Nijha Young speaks with Hierald Osorto, director of Ithaca College’s Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and Executive Director for Student Equity and Belonging. The two discuss what it’s been like working from home amid the pandemic and what it means to slow down in a society that often makes you feel like you can do anything but.

Disclaimer: This episode was recorded prior to Election Day! We hope that you are doing well and taking good care of yourselves!

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

