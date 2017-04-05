Public Safety Log March 13 – 19

MARCH 13

OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person used debit card to make an unauthorized purchase. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

RESTRICTION VIOLATION

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Person found wallet and turned it over to Public Safety. Officer determined wallet contained fake license. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

MARCH 14

CHECK ON THE WELFARE

LOCATION: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unable to make contact with person due to bad weather. Person located and advised to contact caller. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

LOCATION: J-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

MARCH 15

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

LOCATION: Circle Lot 4

SUMMARY: Person reported car snow bank property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

MARCH 16

HARASSMENT 2ND DEGREE

LOCATION: Rothschild Place

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sending unwanted emails. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person failed to arrive at designated place. Person did return and was advised to contact caller. Assistance was provided. Master Security Officer Amy Chilson.

MARCH 17

Check on the welfare

LOCATION: Terrace 12

SUMMARY: Caller reported cellphone stopped in the middle of a conversation and unable to re-establish contact. Officer made contact with person, and they will contact caller. Assistance was provided. Sergeant Don Lyke.

MARCH 18

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

LOCATION: Circle Lot 7

SUMMARY: Officer reported bicycle for failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer issued person a warning. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

MARCH 19

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information about person posting video with handgun on social media. Officer determined incident did not occur on campus. Investigation pending. Sergeant Don Lyke.