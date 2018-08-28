Ithaca College greets Class of 2022 at convocation ceremony

Incoming students of the Class of 2022 were warmly welcomed to Ithaca College during the annual 2018 Convocation ceremony on Aug. 27 which focused on the campus being committed to helping students reach their full potential.

Students found their seats while being greeted by a band, choir, an African drumming and dance ensemble and cheerful staff and faculty in the Athletics and Events Center. The atmosphere was welcoming and filled with excitement and enthusiasm. It was more like a celebration instead of an academic event, said freshman Abigail Murtha.

La Jerne Cornish, newly appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, was the first to greet the students.

Cornish told students to take advantage of what the college has to offer.

“I encourage you to work hard, to ask questions, to make new friends, to join a club, to find your people, to be open to different people and to begin to fully emerge yourself into this community,” she said.

David Lissy ‘87, recently named chair of the Ithaca College Board of Trustees and successor of Tom Grape ‘80, shared his experience about being the first person in his family to graduate with a four–year degree. He expressed his first thoughts about being on campus — nerves, excitement and being ready to take on the world. He advised students to make use of the resources available and to remain positive.

Much like the speakers before her, Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado radiated her excitement as she welcomed the incoming class and spoke about her experience as a student stepping foot on a new campus. She said the college provides more than opportunities for education, it allows students to better humanity, and to build a better society. Collado said that convocation is a time when the campus opens its arms not only to a new class of scholars, but also to new members of the college community.

“Your IC experience will ask you to explore your capabilities, your amazing intellect and the true potential of your mind,” Collado said.

Collado also spoke about the importance of collaborating and building relationships with staff, and faculty for student success. She introduced 10 staff and faculty members from different departments as a visual reminder to students that they are not alone because there are people all around them who are invested in their success.

Senior Alyse Harris, president of Student Governance Council, gave her final remarks by reiterating to students that they should have fun during their time at the college. She also urged students to join clubs, be brave and ask for help because it can make all the difference in having a better and more productive experience.