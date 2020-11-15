Public Safety Logs Nov. 2–Nov. 8

Nov. 2

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 121

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento reported the alarm was caused by burnt food.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 341

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones reported the fire alarm was possibly caused by the heater temperature being set too high.

Nov. 3

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 requested assistance for information for the owner of a vehicle that had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Communication Specialist Laurenda Denmark responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 341

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Patrol Office Joe Opper reported the alarm was caused by burnt food.

Nov. 4

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 131

SUMMARY: Caller reported an open door for the building. Sergeant Don Lyke reported the area was checked and nobody was found in the area. The area was secured.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento reported injuring their knee while exiting the building and declined medical attention.

Nov. 6

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 10

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported the alarm was accidental because of electric heating running and the area being too warm. Maintenance was notified and responded. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 130

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported the alarm was accidental because of burnt food. Charlie Sherman, fire and building safety coordinator, responded.

Nov. 8

Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported third–party information that an unknown person sent threatening text messages and an email. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments 151

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Sergeant Chris Teribury determined that the activation was caused by a heater that had turned on, causing the heat detector to activate.