November 15, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Public Safety Logs Nov. 2–Nov. 8

Public Safety Logs Nov. 2–Nov. 8
Published: November 15, 2020

Nov. 2 

Fire Alarm Accidental 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 121 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento reported the alarm was caused by burnt food.

 

Fire Alarm Accidental 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 341 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones reported the fire alarm was possibly caused by the heater temperature being set too high.

 

Nov. 3 

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office 

LOCATION: All other 

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 requested assistance for information for the owner of a vehicle that had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Communication Specialist Laurenda Denmark responded.

 

Fire Alarm Accidental 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 341 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Patrol Office Joe Opper reported the alarm was caused by burnt food.

 

Nov. 4 

Suspicious Circumstance 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 131 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an open door for the building. Sergeant Don Lyke reported the area was checked and nobody was found in the area. The area was secured.

 

Medical Assist/Injury Related 

LOCATION: Clarke Hall 

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento reported injuring their knee while exiting the building and declined medical attention.

 

Nov. 6 

Fire Alarm Accidental 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 10 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported the alarm was accidental because of electric heating running and the area being too warm. Maintenance was notified and responded. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.

 

Fire Alarm Accidental 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 130 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported the alarm was accidental because of burnt food. Charlie Sherman, fire and building safety coordinator, responded. 

 

Nov. 8 

Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree 

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdparty information that an unknown person sent threatening text messages and an email. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

 

Fire Alarm Accidental 

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments 151 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Sergeant Chris Teribury determined that the activation was caused by a heater that had turned on, causing the heat detector to activate.

