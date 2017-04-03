Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Aidan Quigley, a junior journalism major, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2017–18 academic year.

Quigley was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Publications at a public meeting April 3. At the board’s recommendation, Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, moved to hire Quigley.

Quigley started working for The Ithacan during his freshman year as a staff writer, and he has served on the editorial board as an assistant news editor, news editor and managing editor. He is currently spending the Spring 2017 semester in Washington, D.C., and interning at Politico as a breaking news intern.

He is also a member of Ithaca College Catholic Community, the Park Scholar Program, Ithaca Area United Jewish Community Service Project and Ithaca Youth Bureau.

Quigley’s other media experience includes interning at The Christian Science Monitor during summer 2016 and at the Republican-American — located in Waterbury, Connecticut — during summer 2015. He plans to intern for Newsweek during summer 2017.