Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 3, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan
  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
Aidan Quigley, a junior journalism major, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2017–18 academic year.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: April 3, 2017

Aidan Quigley, a junior journalism major, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2017–18 academic year.

Quigley was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Publications at a public meeting April 3. At the board’s recommendation, Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, moved to hire Quigley.

Quigley started working for The Ithacan during his freshman year as a staff writer, and he has served on the editorial board as an assistant news editor, news editor and managing editor. He is currently spending the Spring 2017 semester in Washington, D.C., and interning at Politico as a breaking news intern.

He is also a member of Ithaca College Catholic Community, the Park Scholar Program, Ithaca Area United Jewish Community Service Project and Ithaca Youth Bureau.

Quigley’s other media experience includes interning at The Christian Science Monitor during  summer 2016 and at the Republican-American — located in Waterbury, Connecticut — during summer 2015. He plans to intern for Newsweek during summer 2017.

Sophia Adamucci can be reached at sadamucci@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @s_adamucci

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 3, 2017

Baseball goes two-for-three on the weekend against Stevens

Baseball goes two-for-three on the weekend against Stevens

By | Apr 3, 2017

New Public Safety director outlines his plans for the future

New Public Safety director outlines his plans for the future

By | Apr 3, 2017

Trending Stories

IC women’s tennis takes down SUNY New Paltz 6–3

IC women’s tennis takes down SUNY New Paltz 6–3

By | Apr 1, 2017

Editorial: Rowdy student behavior on TCAT unacceptable

Editorial: Rowdy student behavior on TCAT unacceptable

By The Ithacan | Mar 22, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Kayla Dwyer to be The Ithacan’s next editor in chief

Kayla Dwyer to be The Ithacan’s next editor in chief

By | Apr 5, 2016

Junior journalism major and current managing editor Kira Maddox will be The Ithacan’s 2015-16 editor-in-chief.

Kira Maddox to be The Ithacan’s next editor-in-chief

By | Mar 30, 2015

James Sooy, Texas artist and entrepreneur, could not imagine pushing his glasses up his nose one more time — so he attached them to his face. Literally. It’s called body modification, and it exists. The concept, featured in the article “Body Check: Not Your Grandma’s Glasses” by Cornell University student Stephanie Meissner, is one of…

Alternative student magazine collaborates across campuses

By | Sep 4, 2008

Comments

Related Topics

Aidan QuigleyBoard of PublicationsDiane GayeskiPark Scholar programPoliticoRoy H. Park School of CommunicationsThe Ithacan