Board of Trustees grants professors emeritus and tenure

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees granted emeritus status to nine retired faculty members and promoted 20 current faculty members to tenured positions at its annual February meeting, according to an email from the administration Feb. 17.

The retired faculty members given emeritus status are Gary Sforzo, professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, who retired in 2019; Greg Bostwick, professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, who retired in 2019; Dan Briotta, associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, who retired in 2019; Bruce Thompson, associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, who retired in 2018; Verna Brummett, professor in the Department of Music Education, who retired in 2008; Frank Campos, professor in the Department of Music Performance, who retired in 2018; Kim Dunnick, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, who retired in 2018; Steve Mauk, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, who retired in 2019; and Gordon Stout, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, who retired in 2019. The professors who were promoted to associate professor status, which grants them tenure, include Matthew Geiszler, professor in the Department of Accounting and Business Law; Christine Bataille, professor in the Department of Management; Chrissy Guest, professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies; Lisa Farman, professor in the Department of Strategic Communication; Jennifer McKeon, professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences; Sarah Fishel, professor in the Department of Physical Therapy; Patrick Lewis, professor in the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies; David Salomon, professor in the Department of Art History; Elizabeth Kaletski, professor in the Department of Economics; Ellie Fulmer, professor in the Department of Education; Matthew Thomas, professor in the Department of Mathematics; Joslyn Brenton, professor in the Department of Sociology; Katherine Cohen-Filipic, professor in the Department of Sociology; Jacob White, professor in the Department of Writing; Crystal Peebles, professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition; Evis Sammoutis, professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition; Dmitri Novgorodsky, professor in the Department of Performance Studies; Vadim Serebryany, professor in the Department of Performance Studies; Marc Webster, professor in the Department of Performance Studies; and Laura Gras, professor in the Department of Physical Therapy.