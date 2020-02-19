Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 19, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Board of Trustees grants professors emeritus and tenure

Board of Trustees grants professors emeritus and tenure
  Ana Maniaci McGough/The Ithacan
The Ithaca College Board of Trustees granted emeritus status to nine retired faculty members and promoted 20 current faculty members to tenured positions at its annual February meeting, according to an email from the administration Feb. 17. 
By — News Editor
Published: February 19, 2020

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees granted emeritus status to nine retired faculty members and promoted 20 current faculty members to tenured positions at its annual February meeting, according to an email from the administration Feb. 17. 

The retired faculty members given emeritus status are Gary Sforzo, professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, who retired in 2019; Greg Bostwick, professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, who retired in 2019; Dan Briotta, associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, who retired in 2019; Bruce Thompson, associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, who retired in 2018; Verna Brummett, professor in the Department of Music Education, who retired in 2008; Frank Campos, professor in the Department of Music Performance, who retired in 2018; Kim Dunnick, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, who retired in 2018; Steve Mauk, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, who retired in 2019; and Gordon Stout, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, who retired in 2019. The professors who were promoted to associate professor status, which grants them tenure, include Matthew Geiszler, professor in the Department of Accounting and Business Law; Christine Bataille, professor in the Department of Management; Chrissy Guest, professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies; Lisa Farman, professor in the Department of Strategic Communication; Jennifer McKeon, professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences; Sarah Fishel, professor in the Department of Physical Therapy; Patrick Lewis, professor in the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies; David Salomon, professor in the Department of Art History; Elizabeth Kaletski, professor in the Department of Economics; Ellie Fulmer, professor in the Department of Education; Matthew Thomas, professor in the Department of Mathematics; Joslyn Brenton, professor in the Department of Sociology; Katherine Cohen-Filipic, professor in the Department of Sociology; Jacob White, professor in the Department of Writing; Crystal Peebles, professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition; Evis Sammoutis, professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition; Dmitri Novgorodsky, professor in the Department of Performance Studies; Vadim Serebryany, professor in the Department of Performance Studies; Marc Webster, professor in the Department of Performance Studies; and Laura Gras, professor in the Department of Physical Therapy.

Falyn Stempler can be reached at fstempler@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @falstempler

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Board of Trustees grants professors emeritus and tenure

Board of Trustees grants professors emeritus and tenure

By | Feb 19, 2020

Q&A: Professor publishes chapter on adults with disabilities

Q&A: Professor publishes chapter on adults with disabilities

By | Feb 19, 2020

Activist speaks on intersectionality in activism

Activist speaks on intersectionality in activism

By | Feb 19, 2020

Related Articles

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees granted emeritus status, tenure and promotions at its March meeting.

Board of Trustees grants tenure, emeritus and promotions

By The Ithacan | Mar 10, 2017

Faculty Council addresses tenure rights for phased retirement

Faculty Council addresses tenure rights for phased retirement

By | Apr 7, 2016

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees decided on which professors would receive tenure, promotion and emeritus status at its February meeting in New York City.

Board of Trustees approves tenure statuses

By | Feb 25, 2015

Related Topics

Board of Trustees February meetingemeritus statusIthaca College Board of Trusteesithaca college professorstenured positions