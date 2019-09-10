Bob Dylan to perform at Athletics and Events Center

Bob Dylan and his band will be performing at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Athletics and Events Center at Ithaca College.

Tickets will be available for purchase Sept. 20 through DSP Shows, Dave Maley, director of public relations at the college, said. Tickets will cost $55, $65 and $85. The college’s students can receive a $25 discount with a code connected to their student IDs.

Dylan is a Grammy, Academy and Golden Globe award–winning folk-rock singer-songwriter and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The concert will take place the day after the 2019 Cortaca Jug, which will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Senior Cameron Coughlin, president of the college’s Bureau of Concerts, said the organization is not involved in hosting Dylan.

The last concert that occurred at the A&E Center was rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on March 30, 2018.