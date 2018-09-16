BREAKING: Alum files lawsuit against crew team for homophobia

Christopher Kelley ’16, a former rower on the Ithaca College crew team, has filed a Title IX lawsuit against the college’s athletic director, crew team coaches and the college Sept. 10. The lawsuit states that Kelley experienced discrimination because of his sexual orientation while on the team.

Kelley was on the team from 2012 to 2015 and was forced to quit in Fall 2015 because he was too uncomfortable with the way he was treated by his coach and teammates, according to the lawsuit.

Kelley is suing Susan Bassett, associate vice president and director of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics; Daniel Robinson, head coach of the men’s crew and sculling team; and Becky Robinson, head coach of the women’s crew and sculling team for injuries and damages.

According to the lawsuit, these injuries and damages include “emotional harm, severe depression, deprivation of ordinary pleasures of life and pain and suffering caused by the exposure to almost regular and constant hostile education environment.”

In December 2012, Kelley was outed as gay at a party with other members of the college’s crew team, and following this incident, Kelley was forced to make a Facebook post revealing his sexual orientation by his athletic coach, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, other LGBTQ members of the men’s crew team were also subjected to harassment because of their sexuality. During the 2013–14 academic year, a gay sophomore rower at the college quit the team and attempted suicide following abuse and harassment. According to the lawsuit, Daniel Robinson did nothing about this harassment and allowed the harasser, a freshman rower on the team, to continue practicing despite his use of gay slurs.

During the 2014–15 academic year, the harassment of LGBTQ rowers on the team continued, the lawsuit states. Two other rowers were also outed as gay during a party attended by crew team members and were also subjected to harassment.

According to the lawsuit, “the team members who outed and harassed the gay rowers were not reprimanded or disciplined for their actions, and nor did they suffer any consequences for their actions.”

Daniel Robinson caused Kelley intentional emotional distress through his actions, and Becky Robinson, Bassett and the college failed to prevent Daniel Robinson from causing this distress, the lawsuit states.

The college has not yet been served with the lawsuit and currently has no comment on the litigation, David Maley, senior public information officer, said.

Bassett said she is unable to comment on the Title IX lawsuit specifically but said the college’s athletic department strives to create a space that emphasizes open inclusivity.

“I want to emphasize to everyone that Ithaca College athletics embraces inclusive excellence and strives to create an environment that is welcoming to all individuals,” Bassett said. “Our mission is to support Ithaca College’s priorities, and as such we embrace a climate of cultural awareness and inclusiveness.”