No ongoing threat to campus after reported armed robbery

Update, 5:06 p.m. Dec. 5: There is no ongoing threat to the campus community after a reported armed robbery in a dormitory room in Terrace 3.

The incident was determined to be a targeted crime and not a random incident, according to an updated alert that was sent to the campus community an hour and a half after the initial alert. The description of the suspect has been updated from a black male wearing a light magenta jumpsuit and a black beanie to a black male wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and a black beanie. The other suspect is still described as a black male in his early 20s wearing green Uggs and black or gray jeans with a tattoo of a cross on the right arm.

The Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management conducted a thorough search of the area of the Circles Apartments, where the suspects reportedly fled after the reported incident.

Original story, 3:36 p.m. Dec. 5: An armed robbery has been reported at a dormitory room in Terrace 3.

An alert was sent to the campus community at 3:36 p.m Dec. 5. The two suspects displayed a taser device and a folding knife, according to the alert. One suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s wearing green Uggs and black or gray jeans with a tattoo of a cross on the right arm. The other suspect is described as a black male wearing a light magenta jumpsuit and a black beanie.

The message said that the suspects fled toward the area of the Circle Apartments. The Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is searching the area.

No one was injured in the robbery. Dave Maley, director of public relations, said there are no plans to do a shelter-in-place on campus at this time.

Police have responded to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Public Safety at 607-274-3333.

This story will be updated.