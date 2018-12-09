BREAKING: College condemns racist language in student video

Ithaca College has released a statement condemning racist language in a snapchat video published by a student that has been circling social media.

The snapchat video was filmed and posted to Twitter. In the video, it shows a woman talking to the camera and at one point in the video, she states, “I look like a f—— n—–.” The Ithacan has not been able to immediately contact or verify the identity of the student.

The statement, written by Rosanna Ferro, vice president for Student Affairs and Campus Life, was posted to Intercom Dec. 8. Ferro wrote in the statement that the student has been contacted by the college and that while the college cannot regulate the speech of students, Ferro said “…that does not mean we must simply let racist speech go unchallenged.”

“We became aware today of a recent social media post by an Ithaca College student that contains an abhorrent racial slur, Ferro wrote. “The college strongly condemns such language as antithetical to our values, and we understand the hurt that our community has experienced as a result of it. Such incidents are a reminder that we can never become complacent, and that education is a constant and ongoing necessity when striving to make our campus a place where respect for all people is truly our community’s standard.”

The college will also be holding an open conversation for the campus community Dec. 11 in Klingenstein Lounge for attendees to express their concerns and ask questions. The discussion will be co-facilitated by La Jerne Terry Cornish, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs; Bonnie Solt Prunty, dean of students; and Sean Eversley Bradwell, director of the Center for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Social Change (IDEAS).

Various students and alumni have reacted negatively to the post on social media, many asking the college respond to the language.

This story will continue to be updated.