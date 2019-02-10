BREAKING: Damage caused to Campus Center after concert

Damage was caused to the Campus Center after a concert put on by the Ithaca College Bureau of Concerts on Feb. 9.

During the concert, which took place in Emerson Suites on the second floor of the Campus Center, an officer from the Office of Public Safety came to the stage and said that the crowd jumping in the concentrated space caused the floor beneath them, that is, the ceiling of IC Square on the first floor, to flex. Officers from the Office of Public Safety were on the floor of the concert attempting to make attendees spread out.

The ceiling of IC Square was flexing as the crowd jumped during the concert in Emerson Suites. Video courtesy of Jordan Stecker.

An officer from the Office of Public Safety said there are cracks in the building as a result of the crowd’s jumping. The officer said it cannot be determined if the cracks are cosmetic or structural until an engineer comes the assess the damage.

J.I.D, a rapper based out of Atlanta, was performing on stage. After the Office of Public Safety’s warning about the crack in the floor, he proceeded to perform in the middle of the crowd.

The event ended around 9 p.m. According to the Facebook event for the concert, it was scheduled to end at 10 p.m. The concert was sold out, according to a post from the Ithaca College Bureau of Concerts.

We put cracks in the ceiling and almost broke the Floor at Ithaca tonight lmfao One for the books🔥🔥 — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) February 10, 2019

While concerts put on by the Bureau of Concerts are sometimes held in Emerson Suites, an alternative venue is the Athletics and Events Center.

This story is developing.