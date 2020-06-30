BREAKING: Ithaca College announces 2020–21 academic calendar

Ithaca College released its 2020–21 academic calendar, which will begin with dual instruction and a phased return to campus starting Sept. 8.

The college’s senior leadership team made the announcement via email to the campus community June 30. Specific groups of students will be allowed to return to campus over four weeks from Sept. 8 to Sept. 28, the email stated. All students will be on campus by Oct. 5, when in-person instruction is slated to begin. In-person instruction will continue until Nov. 24, and then students will be sent home for remote instruction from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14. Finals will also be held remotely during the week of Dec. 15.

Spring 2021 will begin Jan. 25, and the college will hold dual instruction and a phased return to campus from the weeks of Jan. 25 to Feb. 1. In-person instruction will begin Feb. 8. There will be no weeklong spring break, but the college will schedule soft breaks to support the students’ health, the email stated. Commencement will be held May 23.

The college will provide more information on the phases of move-in no later than July 17.

The college is considering prioritizing new students in the phased move-in plan to ensure that new students have a solid transition to college for their first semester, the email stated.

The college released a tentative academic calendar May 26 that included the academic year beginning in-person Oct. 5 and reduced breaks. The college community has expressed concerns about the late opening and impact of the lack of breaks on students’ health.

Cornell University announced June 30 that in-person instruction at the university will begin Sept. 2, but will allow for online instruction for students who cannot return to campus.

The Ithaca College Health and Safety Advisory Group, a part of the Return to Campus Task Force, is the group that has been coordinating the return to campus for the 2020–21 academic year, is working to ensure that the college is complying with state and federal guidelines and it will be communicating framework and parameters about health and safety guidelines for the upcoming academic year, the email stated.