BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting

In a shooting that occurred Nov. 7, 13 people were killed in a bar located in Thousands Oaks, California. The shooting did not involve any Ithaca College students who may be studying at the college’s Los Angeles campus.

According to Associated Press reporting, approximately 15 people have minor injuries as a result of jumping out windows and diving under tables at the Borderline Bar & Grill. The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, entered the bar and started shooting with a pistol during a weekly country music dance night that attracts college students from the local area. Authorities said Long was a veteran and died in the shooting.

Meaghan O’Donnell, professional development coordinator at the ICLA campus, said the institution has not been alerted of any college community members being affected by the shooting. The shooting occurred approximately 40 minutes away from ICLA.