Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 8, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting

BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting
  designed by Maya Rodgers
According to Associated Press reporting, approximately 15 people have minor injuries as a result of jumping out windows and diving under tables at the Borderline Bar & Grill.
By , — Assistant News Editor, Assistant News Editor
Published: November 8, 2018

In a shooting that occurred Nov. 7, 13 people were killed in a bar located in Thousands Oaks, California. The shooting did not involve any Ithaca College students who may be studying at the college’s Los Angeles campus.

According to Associated Press reporting, approximately 15 people have minor injuries as a result of jumping out windows and diving under tables at the Borderline Bar & Grill. The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, entered the bar and started shooting with a pistol during a weekly country music dance night that attracts college students from the local area. Authorities said Long was a veteran and died in the shooting.  

Meaghan O’Donnell, professional development coordinator at the ICLA campus, said the institution has not been alerted of any college community members being affected by the shooting. The shooting occurred approximately 40 minutes away from ICLA.

Laura O'Brien can be reached at lobrien3@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @L_OBrien3

Maggie McAden can be reached at mmcaden@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @maggie_mcaden

Latest Articles

Behind The Scenes: Winter Sports Preview 2018

Behind The Scenes: Winter Sports Preview 2018

By The Ithacan | Nov 8, 2018

BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting

BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting

By , | Nov 8, 2018

Makeup fans blush, beat and blog on social media sites

Makeup fans blush, beat and blog on social media sites

By , | Nov 8, 2018

Related Articles

Ithaca Police have no updates about shooting on The Commons Oct. 26

Ithaca Police have no updates about shooting on The Commons Oct. 26

By | Nov 7, 2018

Hillel hosts vigil to honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Hillel hosts vigil to honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

By | Oct 30, 2018

Ithaca College students witness shooting on The Commons

Ithaca College students witness shooting on The Commons

By | Apr 12, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

CaliforniaLos AngelesshootingThousand Oaks