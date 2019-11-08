Residence director dies in on-campus residence

Michael Palumbo, residence director at Ithaca College, died in his on-campus apartment Nov. 7.

Foul play is not suspected at this time and there is no danger to the campus community, Rosanna Ferro, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, said via email to the campus community.

“On behalf of the entire Ithaca College community, I extend our deepest condolences to Michael’s family, friends, colleagues and the students he served as they grieve his passing,” Ferro said in the announcement.

Palumbo joined the college in the Office of Residential Life in August. He served as residence director to the Terraces Residence Halls 7–13. Prior to working at the college, he served as residence life coordinator at Indiana University Bloomington, Ferro said in the announcement. Palumbo also worked previously as a direct support professional at a K-12 school for students with autism.

A campus gathering will be held at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 8 in Muller Chapel for those who wish to support each other in shared grief, Ferro said in the announcement.



Support services to all members of the Ithaca College community are available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-274-3136. After-hours counseling services are available any time CAPS is closed, including nights, weekends, holidays and during campus closures, by calling the main number. Anyone needing immediate assistance should contact the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management at 607-274-3333. Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-327-2255.