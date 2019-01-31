BREAKING: Sexual assault reported in Emerson Hall

A sexual assault was reported in Emerson Hall Jan. 27.

The Office of Public Safety sent an email to the campus community Jan. 31 stating that they are investigating the assault. According to the email, the victim was assaulted by an acquaintance between 2 and 3 a.m.

The victim described the suspect as a male with very light brown skin and short black or brown hair, according to the email.

Members of the campus community are encouraged to call the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or to leave an anonymous message at 607-274-1060 if they have any information.