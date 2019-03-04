BREAKING: Ithaca College student dies in car accident

An Ithaca College student was killed in a car accident on the morning of March 4 while traveling on her way back to campus from her home in Berkshire, New York.

Freshman Kelly Perkins studied in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance preprofessional program and was the daughter of college employees Enoch and Debbie Perkins.

The news was announced in a statement to the college community penned by President Shirley M. Collado.

“This is devastating news and I ask that you please join me in holding Enoch and Debbie, and their son Eric, deeply in our thoughts and in our hearts, as well as all members of Kelly’s family, friends, classmates, fellow first-year students, and professors,” Collado wrote. “Over the coming days in particular, please be sure to seek support as you need it, and take care of yourselves and those around you.

A service will be held at 5 p.m. tomorrow in Muller Chapel for the campus community to mourn Perkins loss. For those seeking support, services for students are available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-274-3136. Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by calling 1-800-327-2255.