BREAKING: Two former board members die

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced in an Intercom post Feb. 12 that Herman “Skip” Muller Jr. ’51, former Ithaca College Board of Trustees chair emeritus, and honorary trustee George Schunck both died recently.

“I join the members of our community in extending our condolences to the Muller and Schunck families, and in being incredibly grateful for the work and dedication of both in their leadership of Ithaca College,” Collado wrote.

Muller served on the board from 1966 to 1982 and from 1991 to 2003. Collado credited his leadership to saving the college from a potential financial failure.

“At the time of Herman’s tenure, the college was struggling financially and on the verge of bankruptcy,” she wrote. “His leadership changed what could have been the demise of Ithaca College. He led the board in the decision to move the Ithaca College campus from downtown to South Hill, which changed the course of Ithaca College.”

Former President Peggy Ryan Williams said she was privileged to have worked with Muller during her time at the college.

“I met Skip 22 years ago this month, during the first round of presidential interviews in New York City,” she said. “I was privileged to work with him for a number of years and to develop a close friendship. In his role as board chair, it was always clear that Skip cared deeply for Ithaca College and kept its interests in the forefront of all that he did. He led with a firm yet gentle hand.”

Muller Chapel is named after his parents, Herman Sr. and Florence Sidur Muller ’33. Muller died Feb. 10.

Schunck served on the board of trustees from 1982 to 1992.

Collado said Schunk played an important role in managing the college’s finance during his time as chair of the Investment and Finance Committee and had a steadfast commitment to the college.

“He had a son and grandson who both attended Ithaca College, and throughout his life George remained an avid fan of Bomber football,” she wrote. “George lived in the Syracuse area, and was very active in supporting his community. We are fortunate that Ithaca College was among the organizations he cared so deeply about.”

Schunk died Feb. 6.