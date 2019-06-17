Collado appoints Laurie Koehler to senior leadership team

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced June 11 that Laurie Koehler will be appointed to the college’s senior leadership team as vice president for marketing and enrollment strategy. Koehler will be replacing Nicole Eversley Bradwell, who served as interim vice president for marketing and enrollment strategy and director of admission since January.

According to an email sent from Collado, Koehler will start in this position Aug. 7. Collado said the position will strengthen collaboration between the college’s marketing and enrollment efforts.

Koehler most recently served as senior vice provost for enrollment and the student experience at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

In addition to this position, she held the roles of vice provost for enrollment management and retention and senior associate provost for enrollment management at George Washington.

Koehler has also served on the board of the Common Application, a nonprofit membership and college access organization serving a million students.

“Laurie brings to our community a wide breadth of experiences that align so powerfully with the dynamic, unique portfolio of this new vice president role,” Collado said in the email.