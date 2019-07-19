College names vice president for institutional advancement

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced July 17 that Wendy Kobler will be the new vice president for institutional advancement.

Collado made the announcement to the campus community via email. Kobler will be replacing Chris Biehn, former vice president for institutional advancement, who left the college April 15. She will start in this position Sept. 1.

The duties of the position include collaborating with the president, academic and administrative leadership and trustees to assess the college’s infrastructure, engaging with the campus community and working to fundraise for the college.

“The members of our Division of Institutional Advancement are experienced and dedicated professionals who are critical to the success of this institution and, specifically, to our strategic plan,” Collado said in the email. “Wendy is an amazing leader for this hard-working team, and I look forward to seeing the great things she and this division will accomplish together.”

Kobler currently serves as vice president for institutional advancement at Kentucky State University. In addition to working at Kentucky State University, Kobler led development and constituent relations Wittenberg University, Purdue University Fort Wayne and Alabama A&M University.

Kobler is a 2018 graduate of Indiana Institute of Technology, where she pursued a doctorate in global leadership.