BREAKING: VP of institutional advancement will depart college

In an email to the campus community, President Shirley M. Collado announced that Chris Biehn, vice president for institutional advancement and communication, will leave the college April 15.

Biehn first came to the college in 2012 and began serving as the vice president for institutional advancement. In 2015, he also began to lead the Office of College Relations and Communications.

In the email, Collado said Biehn plans on seeking “a new path” for the next stage of his career. She also praised his accomplishments at the college.

“During his leadership tenure, the college met its IC 20/20 comprehensive campaign goal, experienced a significant increase in dollars given to the IC Annual Fund, and raised more dollars for endowed scholarships than in any previous campaign,” she said.

Collado said that she plans to search for his replacement in “an ambitious time frame” in order to have a successor ready for Fall 2019 when the college will begin to implement the strategic plan. She added that Karin George, principal and co-owner of Washburn & McGoldrick, and Maya Gasuk, senior associate at West Wind Consulting, will serve as advisors to her in the search process.