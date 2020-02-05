Cornell student quarantined with coronavirus symptoms

A Cornell University student is being quarantined after presenting symptoms that met testing criteria for the 2019 novel coronavirus Feb. 2, according to an email from Cornell administrators.

The student, who lives off-campus, is currently receiving medical care from the Tompkins County Health Department, according to the email. The email was sent by Ryan Lombardi, vice president for Student and Campus Life at Cornell, and Sharon McMullen, assistant vice president of Student and Campus Life for Health and Wellbeing at Cornell. The student’s laboratory tests are currently being processed by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Getting the results can take up to a week, the email stated.

The coronavirus has currently infected over 17,000 people in China and killed more than 420 people. Over 170 cases are currently confirmed outside of China across over 20 countries.

Currently, 11 cases have been confirmed in the United States as of Feb. 3, and 82 potential cases are being investigated, according to the CDC. There are cases in five states, including Washington, California, Arizona, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Ellyn Sellers-Selin, physician and medical services director of the Office of Counseling and Wellness at Ithaca College, sent a statement via email Jan. 24 on behalf of the Hammond Health Center informing the community about the viral virus, and she encouraged students to reach out if concerned.

The mode of transmission for the coronavirus is still unclear, Sellers-Selin said via email, although it is likely spread through close contact between people. She told the campus community to take precautions such as covering their coughs, washing their hands, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and not sharing food or drinks.

The email from the Health Center also encouraged campus community members to stay home if they do not feel well.