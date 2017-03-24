Advertisement
Ed Tech Day 2017

  Connor Duffy, Matt Maloney/The Ithacan
On Mar. 23, Ithaca College hosted the annual Ed Tech Day. The trade show style event showcased a wide variety of new technology in the education field.
By The Ithacan
Published: March 24, 2017
FSR inc. exhibitor Naji Wassaf demonstrates equipment to sophomore Fedor Efremenko at Ed Tech Day. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Vince Lindow, a vendor with 3D Game Market plays a 3D video game at Ed Tech Day. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Ithaca College uses 3D printing to help students visualize scientific concepts. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN From left to right Lansing high school students Matt Weil and Zoli Csaki demonstrate Lansing Robotics at the for the 27th annual Educational Technology Day on March 23. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Ithaca College mathematics education uses 3D printing to help visualize complex mathematical concepts. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN
From left to right Lansing high school students Matt Weil and Zoli Csaki demonstrate Lansing Robotics at the for the 27th annual Educational Technology Day on March 23. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN

Ed Tech Day 2017

