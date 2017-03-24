News Ed Tech Day 2017 Connor Duffy, Matt Maloney/The Ithacan On Mar. 23, Ithaca College hosted the annual Ed Tech Day. The trade show style event showcased a wide variety of new technology in the education field. By The Ithacan Published: March 24, 2017 facebook twitter linkedin email <>From left to right Lansing high school students Matt Weil and Zoli Csaki demonstrate Lansing Robotics at the for the 27th annual Educational Technology Day on March 23. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Latest Articles Ed Tech Day 2017 By The Ithacan | Mar 24, 2017 The IC men’s tennis team loses to Hobart College 7–2 By Jeb Biggart | Mar 24, 2017 Women’s lacrosse defeats SUNY Cortland in overtime By Zach Gregg | Mar 24, 2017 Trending Stories Commentary: What it’s like to negotiate with IC administration By Tom Schneller | Mar 22, 2017 Rowdy student behavior cause new safety initiatives for TCAT By Falyn Stempler | Mar 21, 2017 Review: New ‘King Kong’ reboot is a monstrous disappointment By Aidan Lentz | Mar 21, 2017 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Related Articles Several key administrators visited the Faculty Council meeting to discuss administrative staffing changes and the status of college-wide projects. Administrators update Faculty Council on major college-wide projects By Sabrina Knight | Oct 8, 2014 Educational Technology Day 2014 will provide a display of vendors from a wide range of technology-based subjects, and will feature companies and presentations with advancements in 3-D technology. Ed Tech Day to highlight innovation By Sabrina Knight | Mar 19, 2014 Ithaca College considers drone use in academic setting By Max Denning | Sep 10, 2014 Comments Related TopicsB&HCasey HickeyComputersDavid WeilEd Tech DayEmily DeLuciaEnsemble VideoTechtechnology
