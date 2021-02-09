Education publication reports on resistance to faculty cuts

Inside Higher Ed, a well-known publication that reports on higher education, published a story about the resistance to the Academic Program Prioritization process at Ithaca College.

The story, which was published Feb. 8, mentions the growing alumni group, IC Alumni Against Austerity, that is voicing its opposition to the cuts, as previously reported by The Ithacan. It also highlights the Open the Books Coalition, a group that is working to prevent the cuts and is demanding financial transparency from the administration. The group held two rallies Feb. 8, the first day of in-person classes, to protest against the 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions and the 26 departments, majors and programs that have been recommended for elimination.

Along with resistance from students and alumni, some professors are opposed to the cuts as well. In October 2020, the Faculty Council Executive Committee requested that the administration delay the process. The administration denied this request. The Faculty Council is now holding an all-faculty vote for faculty members to express their support or opposition to the draft “Shape of the College” document, the document that outlines the recommendations for the cuts. The results of the survey will be reported Feb. 15.

Last semester, the college made national headlines in publications like Inside Higher Ed, The Chronicle of Higher Education and Forbes regarding proposed faculty cuts.