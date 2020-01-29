Final candidates for dean searches to be on campus in March

Final candidates in the searches for the next deans of the Ithaca College Roy H. Park School of Communications and the School of Music are expected to be on campus in March.

In Fall 2019, both Karl Paulnack, dean of the School of Music, and Diane Gayeski, dean of the School of Communications, announced that they were stepping down from their positions at the end of the 2019–20 academic year, prompting nationwide searches.

In a statement to the college community, Sara Haefeli, associate professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition, and Baruch Whitehead, associate professor in the Department of Music Education, co-chairs of the School of Music Dean Search Committee, said the executive search firm the college has used in previous searches, Witt/Kieffer, is in the process of recruiting candidates for the next dean at the School of Music. The announcement said the first rounds of reviewing applicants will take place in February.

“We look forward to introducing you to our final candidates on campus the week of March 2,” the statement said.

Paulnack has been the dean of the music school since 2013. Prior to that, he was a member of the college’s music faculty between 1986 and 1997 and helped to create the piano curriculum.

Gayeski has been the dean of the School of Communications for the last 10 years and is a 1974 alum of the college.

The School of Communications is also looking for its next dean through Witt/Kieffer, according to a statement to the campus community by the Roy H. Park School of Communications Dean Search Committee co-chairs, Jack Bryant, associate professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, and Andrew Utterson, associate professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies.

The announcement said interviews with the applicants are scheduled for February, and open meetings with the finalists will be included on campus during their visits in March.

“The committee are immensely grateful for the considerable interest in this search and the countless collegial contributions of members of the campus community,” the announcement said.