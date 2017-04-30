Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 30, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

By The Ithacan
Published: April 30, 2017

The Ithaca Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. April 30 to a fire that broke out in the basement of a three-section apartment building at 225 Coddington Road.

All of the occupants got out of the building before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries to the occupants — some of whom are Ithaca College students — or the firefighters, fire chief Tom Parsons said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but New York State Electric & Gas is disconnecting utilities from the area to be safe, Parsons said.

Two students who were displaced by the fire are being provided housing by the college, Dave Maley, senior associate director for media and community relations, said in an email. Maley also said the two students are the only students the college is aware of who have been affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross is currently finding alternative housing for the other occupants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

By The Ithacan | Apr 30, 2017

Q&A: New sustainability coordinator discusses goals

Q&A: New sustainability coordinator discusses goals

By | Apr 29, 2017

Softball defeats RPI and Union College in a doubleheader

Softball defeats RPI and Union College in a doubleheader

By | Apr 29, 2017

Trending Stories

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

By | Apr 26, 2017

Commentary: “Broke” college student trivializes lower-class issues

Commentary: “Broke” college student trivializes lower-class issues

By | Apr 26, 2017

Review: HBO original film lacks artistic purpose

Review: HBO original film lacks artistic purpose

By | Apr 26, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Coddington RoadfireithacaIthaca Fire Department