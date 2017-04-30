BREAKING: Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

The Ithaca Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. April 30 to a fire that broke out in the basement of a three-section apartment building at 225 Coddington Road.

All of the occupants got out of the building before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries to the occupants — some of whom are Ithaca College students — or the firefighters, fire chief Tom Parsons said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but New York State Electric & Gas is disconnecting utilities from the area to be safe, Parsons said.

Two students who were displaced by the fire are being provided housing by the college, Dave Maley, senior associate director for media and community relations, said in an email. Maley also said the two students are the only students the college is aware of who have been affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross is currently finding alternative housing for the other occupants.