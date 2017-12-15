Advertisement
Fire extinguished in Eastman residential hall

  Madison Fernandez/The Ithacan
According to an email sent to Eastman residents, no individual student rooms were damaged, but the fire damaged the venting systems for the laundry room, kitchen and the bathrooms on the south side of the building
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: December 15, 2017

A small fire was put out in Eastman Hall, a residential building in Lower Quads on campus, on the morning of Dec. 15.

The fire was detected in the ductwork of Eastman Hall’s attic at approximately 8 a.m., according to an announcement from Ithaca College. The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished the fire, which was confined to the ductwork of the building. The fire department believes the fire was started from lint in a dryer in the building, according to the college.

Eastman Hall houses approximately 120 students, and everyone was evacuated safely, according to the college.

Freshman Ariyahna Bernard said she assumed the alarm was for a drill, and she was not aware a fire was occurring.

“I wish someone could’ve been like, this is an actual fire, you should at least bring something a little warmer,” Bernard said. “I mean I’m warm, but there are some people who are in boxers or a robe.”

According to an email sent to Eastman residents, no individual student rooms were damaged, but the fire damaged the venting systems for the laundry room, kitchen and the bathrooms on the south side of the building. Because of the damage, these facilities will be unusable for the rest of the semester.

Students living in Eastman Hall can now access Lyon Hall and Bogart Hall to use the laundry room and kitchen.

Staff writer Madison Fernandez contributed reporting. 

Sophia Adamucci can be reached at sadamucci@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @s_adamucci

