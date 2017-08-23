Former Ithaca College student charged in theater department hack

Former Ithaca College student Paul Fasy has been arrested and charged with computer tampering in the fourth degree for allegedly hacking the Department of Theatre Arts’ Instagram page and changing the profile picture to a Confederate flag during the Spring 2017 semester.

Thomas Dunn, administrative lieutenant in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, confirmed the charge against Fasy.

Fasy was arrested and arraigned July 20, a source from the Ithaca Town Court said, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Fasy is scheduled for an August 24 appearance in the court, where he will be represented by criminal defense attorney James A. Baker, the source said. Neither Fasy nor Baker responded to requests for comment.

Fasy was a Class of 2019 performance and music education major at the college and announced he planned to transfer to another school in a public Facebook post in March. Dave Maley, senior associate director for media and community relations, confirmed Fasy was no longer a student at the college, but said he could not discuss if Fasy left the college of his own accord, due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The theater department’s Instagram page was hacked March 26. In addition to changing the profile picture, the hacker deleted two years’ worth of content. Senior Sydney Hill, student marketing associate for the Department of Theatre Arts, was the student normally in charge of the Instagram page. She told The Ithacan in March that the hack was reported to Public Safety on March 27.

Many students were alarmed that the hack had featured the Confederate flag, which is used as a symbol of white supremacy. Erin Lockett, sophomore acting major, said in March she felt shocked and wished the hacker knew that the Confederate flag is not a symbol to joke about.

Catherine Weidner, professor and chair of the Department of Theatre Arts, declined to comment on the progress of the investigation at this time. At the time of the hack, she said the incident would be investigated to the fullest extent of the judicial process.