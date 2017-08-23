Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

August 23, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Former Ithaca College student charged in theater department hack

Former Ithaca College student charged in theater department hack
  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
A former Ithaca College student was charged for allegedly hacking the Department of Theatre Arts Instagram page last spring.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: August 23, 2017

Former Ithaca College student Paul Fasy has been arrested and charged with computer tampering in the fourth degree for allegedly hacking the Department of Theatre Arts’ Instagram page and changing the profile picture to a Confederate flag during the Spring 2017 semester.

Thomas Dunn, administrative lieutenant in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, confirmed the charge against Fasy.   

Fasy was arrested and arraigned July 20, a source from the Ithaca Town Court said, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Fasy is scheduled for an August 24 appearance in the court, where he will be represented by criminal defense attorney James A. Baker, the source said. Neither Fasy nor Baker responded to requests for comment.

The Ithaca College Department of Theatre Arts Instagram page was hacked in March and its profile picture was changed to an image of the Confederate flag. 

Fasy was a Class of 2019 performance and music education major at the college and announced he planned to transfer to another school in a public Facebook post in March. Dave Maley, senior associate director for media and community relations, confirmed Fasy was no longer a student at the college, but said he could not discuss if Fasy left the college of his own accord, due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The theater department’s Instagram page was hacked March 26. In addition to changing the profile picture, the hacker deleted two years’ worth of content. Senior Sydney Hill, student marketing associate for the Department of Theatre Arts, was the student normally in charge of the Instagram page. She told The Ithacan in March that the hack was reported to Public Safety on March 27.

Many students were alarmed that the hack had featured the Confederate flag, which is used as a symbol of white supremacy. Erin Lockett, sophomore acting major, said in March she felt shocked and wished the hacker knew that the Confederate flag is not a symbol to joke about.

Catherine Weidner, professor and chair of the Department of Theatre Arts, declined to comment on the progress of the investigation at this time. At the time of the hack, she said the incident would be investigated to the fullest extent of the judicial process.

Sierra Guardiola can be reached at sguardiola@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @@sierraguardiola

Latest Articles

Former Ithaca College student charged in theater department hack

Former Ithaca College student charged in theater department hack

By | Aug 23, 2017

Collado condemns white supremacy after Charlottesville violence

Collado condemns white supremacy after Charlottesville violence

By | Aug 15, 2017

Shirley Collado begins role as president of Ithaca College

Shirley Collado begins role as president of Ithaca College

By | Jul 15, 2017

Trending Stories

Review: One Republic’s ‘Oh My My’ offers thought-provoking lyrics

Review: One Republic’s ‘Oh My My’ offers thought-provoking lyrics

By | Oct 17, 2016

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Gorge jumping in Ithaca continues despite summer death

Gorge jumping in Ithaca continues despite summer death

By | Aug 26, 2015

Related Articles

IC theater Instagram hacked to display Confederate flag icon

IC theater Instagram hacked to display Confederate flag icon

By | Mar 29, 2017

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

By | Apr 26, 2017

Annual Ithaca College speaker discusses microaggressions

Annual Ithaca College speaker discusses microaggressions

By | Mar 9, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

computer tamperingConfederate FlaghackIC Theatre ArtsInstagram