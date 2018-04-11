Advertisement
April 10, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Grace Elletson named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Grace Elletson, a junior politics major, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2018–19 academic year.
Published: April 10, 2018

Junior Grace Elletson, a politics major with a concentration in international studies and a journalism minor, will assume the position of editor-in-chief of The Ithacan for the 201819 academic year.

Elletson was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Student Publications on April 10. Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, accepted the board’s recommendation and appointed Elletson to the position.

Elletson started working for The Ithacan in her freshman year. During her three years at the paper, she has served as faculty beat writer, assistant news editor, news editor and host of “Past Deadline,” one of The Ithacan’s podcasts.

Elletson is also a member of the BOLD Scholar Program, a program founded by Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado that emphasizes diversity, leadership, critical thinking, community building and the facilitation of challenging discourse.

Elletson has interned at the Cape Cod Times and at Cape Cod Online. She plans to intern for the Christian Science Monitor during the summer of 2018.

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

