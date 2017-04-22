IC On-Board elected to Student Governance Council for 2017–18 year

IC On-Board has been elected as the Student Governance Council Executive Board for the 2017–18 academic year.

IC On-Board won the election with 70.87 percent of the vote, according to a post on the SGC’s Facebook page. Sophomore Carlie McClinsey will be the president of the SGC, sophomore Anna Gardner will be the vice president of campus affairs, junior Conor Friend will be vice president of business and finance, sophomore Alyse Harris will be vice president of academic affairs and junior Meredith Husar will be vice president of communications.

While IC On-Board had no official rival on the ballot, about 30 percent of the votes were for write-in candidates or were votes of no confidence.