IC releases move-in information after new guidelines announced

Ithaca College has announced new move-in information after New York state got rid of its travel advisory list and replaced it with new guidelines.

The new guidelines no longer include restricted states but rather provide different rules for states that share borders with New York, states that do not share a border with New York, U.S. territories and countries with a level–two or –three health notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a Nov. 5 email, La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Rosanna Ferro, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, announced how these guidelines affect students at the college.

“The good news is that we believe the new policy will make it easier for more of our students to participate in an on-campus academic and residential experience this spring,” the email stated.

Students from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont and countries with no health notice or a level–one health notice will not have to quarantine after entering New York, the email stated.

Students from all other states, U.S. territories and CDC level–two or –three countries will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to arrival in New York, complete a three–day quarantine in New York and obtain a COVID-19 test on the fourth day. If that test is negative, students may exit quarantine, the email stated. This will allow them to “test out” of the usual 14-day quarantine. They must also fill out a New York Traveler’s Health Form.

A phased move-in will be conducted from Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 for students returning to campus from contiguous states and planning to live on campus. Students will be tested once they arrive at the college and then have to enter a precautionary quarantine overnight, either in an on-campus space or in a hotel room provided by the college, the email stated.

The email stated that the college will provide a limited number of on-campus rooms for students from noncontiguous states to quarantine in and who are unable to make quarantine arrangements in New York. A total of 400 students will be able to quarantine on-campus, with 100 per week, beginning Jan. 7 and continuing until Jan. 28.

The college cannot provide quarantine housing for students who do not obtain testing before traveling to New York. Those students must quarantine for 14 days and make alternative arrangements at their own cost, the email stated.

Students who are living on campus and acquire testing before entering New York but cannot find three-day quarantine arrangements can apply for an exception to be housed in the on-campus quarantine rooms, the email stated.

Students in noncontiguous states, U.S. territories and CDC level–two or –three countries will receive an email from the college the week of Nov. 16 for them to verify their quarantine plans and apply for on-campus quarantine spaces if they need them, the email stated.

Emerson Hall will continue to be the primary quarantine space because of its private bedrooms and bathrooms. The college is changing its spring move-in welcome for freshmen, and student–athlete arrival times will be decided on when decisions about winter sports have been made. Prior to the change in state guidelines, move-in for the spring semester was slated to take place between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.

The academic calendar has not changed. Classes will begin Jan. 25 and will be held online until the first day of hybrid and in-person instruction Feb. 8.

Students will receive an email by Dec. 7 that will tell them how and when to sign up for a move-in appointment.