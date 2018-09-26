Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 26, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

IC Republicans apologize for statement politicizing Mollie Tibbetts’ death

IC Republicans apologize for statement politicizing Mollie Tibbetts’ death
  Photos via Facebook and the IC Republicans' website
The Ithaca College Republicans released a statement Sept. 4 after Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented Mexican farmer, was charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. IC Republicans released a follow-up statement Sept. 24 admitting that the statement generalized that all undocumented immigrants commit more crime than native-born Americans.
By — News Editor
Published: September 26, 2018

The Ithaca College Republicans released a statement Sept. 24 apologizing for politicizing the death of Mollie Tibbetts in a previous press release.

On Sept. 4, IC Republicans released a statement calling for stricter immigration policies using the example of Mollie Tibbetts — a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa — who was found dead Aug. 21 after going missing on a jog July 18. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented Mexican farmworker, was arrested and charged for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts. After her death, many politicians — including United States President Donald Trump and various governors — also capitalized on her death to argue that there is a need for stricter immigration policies. As a result, Tibbetts’ father wrote an op-ed in the Des Moines Register on Sept. 1 asking people to stop politicizing his daughter’s death.

The initial IC Republicans press release generalized all “illegal immigrants” as people more likely to commit crime than native-born Americans. This is a debunked claim, which the IC Republicans acknowledged in its apology statement.

“The IC Republicans would like to formally apologize to the Tibbets’ [sic] family for elevating their tragedy to the national stage,” the release said. “We would also like to state that we recognize the generalizations made were wrong. It is wrong to say that all illegal immigrants engage in crimes against the people of the United States.”

Senior Lucas Veca, president of IC Republicans, said he had no further comment.

Dave Maley, senior public information officer at the college, said President Shirley M. Collado has no further comment on the issue. Maley said Collado is committed to “nurturing a more respectful, inclusive and equitable campus community.”

Falyn Stempler can be reached at fstempler@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @falstempler

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

National recap: Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison

National recap: Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison

By | Sep 26, 2018

IC Republicans apologize for statement politicizing Mollie Tibbetts’ death

IC Republicans apologize for statement politicizing Mollie Tibbetts’ death

By | Sep 26, 2018

Women’s soccer remains undefeated with 0–0 tie

Women’s soccer remains undefeated with 0–0 tie

By | Sep 26, 2018

Related Articles

IC Republicans slam undocumented immigrants over Mollie Tibbetts’ death

IC Republicans slam undocumented immigrants over Mollie Tibbetts’ death

By | Sep 12, 2018

College prevents Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking on campus

College prevents Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking on campus

By | Apr 25, 2018

IC Republicans organization will not endorse Donald Trump

IC Republicans organization will not endorse Donald Trump

By | Sep 6, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

Cristhian Bahena RiveraDes Moines Registerimmigration policiesIthaca College RepublicansMollie TibbettPresident Shirley M. Collado