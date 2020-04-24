Ithaca College cancels summer classes and events

Ithaca College has canceled all on-campus classes and events for the months of June and July due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, according to a campuswide email sent April 23.

This decision, made by the college’s senior leadership team, is specific to on-campus classes and events and does not reflect when faculty and staff will be able to return to campus for work. Faculty and staff at the college are currently creating virtual summer opportunities for students, according to the email.

“I am very excited about the innovative and lively ways in which these programs will engage our students in their education and enable them to be connected to one another,” President Shirley M. Collado said in the email.

The college also announced via email that it will be suspending support for all college-sponsored international trips for faculty, staff and students for the next academic year.

This decision follows the college’s decision to suspend college-affiliated study abroad programs, including the London Center and New York City programs, during the 2020-2021 academic year.

“This decision is driven by two factors: A prioritization of the safety of our college and local communities by mitigating the risk that comes with international travel during a pandemic, and cost savings to the institution,” Collado said in the email.

The email also stated that as of April 23, the college is moving forward with plans to hold commencement for the Class of 2020 on Aug. 1. Commencement was originally scheduled for May 17 but was moved in accordance with measures outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York state that banned large gatherings. A final decision will be made regarding August commencement no later than the end of June, according to the email.

Rosanna Ferro, vice president for student affairs and campus life, will update students soon regarding an updated move-out schedule, the email stated. Students were originally notified that they could begin to collect their belongings left in dorm rooms in mid-May. The college must comply with current state and federal regulations regarding mass gatherings, the email stated.