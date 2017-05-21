The Ithacan

Ithaca College holds Commencement for Class of 2017

  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
Members of the Class of 2017 celebrate during Ithaca College's 122nd Commencement ceremony May 21.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: May 21, 2017

Grey skies overhead did not deter Ithaca College’s Class of 2017 from filling into Buttermilk Stadium with big smiles on their faces for the college’s 122nd Commencement ceremony May 21.  

Linda Petrosino, Provost and Vice President of Educational Affairs, greeted the approximately 1,400 graduating students in the Class of 2017 and attendees of the ceremony. President Tom Rochon then conferred an honorary degree to Ann Thompson Cook, who advocates for LGBTQ rights in religious communities and is the cofounder of Many Voices: A Black Church Movement for LGBTQ Justice. He also conferred an honorary degree to La June Montgomery Tabron , who serves as the first female and first African American president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and works to advance racial equity.

Rochon spoke about the uncertainty the graduates may be feeling as they transition from college to the workforce. He reminded the Class of 2017 members to remain true to their passions and personal missions.

“It may or may not lead to that first paycheck, … but identifying your core values and then mapping those values onto the challenges of the world and acting to meet those challenges, will enable you to design for yourself a life that is rich, fulfilling and meaningful in every sense,” Rochon said.

This was Rochon last graduation ceremony, as Shirley Collado is slated to take over as the ninth president of the college in June. Trustee David Lissy ‘87 thanked Rochon for leading the college through the economic crisis of 2008 and for creating the IC 20/20 plan.    

The commencement address was given by television producer Bill D’Elia ’69. D’Elia congratulated the Class of 2017 and he started to tear up when talking about meeting his wife of 45 years when he attended the college.

D’Elia said he was initially reluctant to accept the offer of being commencement speaker because he was unsure of what wisdom he could give students. He told the graduates it is a mistake to pick a specific career path, and he encouraged them to cast a wider net and fulfill who they are as people.

He used personal examples from his own career history — he worked in advertising, wrote and directed a movie and has been a television producer.   

“What happened here, on this campus, laid the foundation for my lofty goals,” D’Elia said. “For it was here, at Ithaca, that I learned to speak up, and I learned in speaking up, that I had something to say.”

D’Elia emphasized to the graduates that it is up to them to define their own life and career path, post-college.

“Life will conspire to make you less,” he said. “Your job, your real job is to conspire to make you more. Push back on that narrow road, keep that jackhammer close by, bust up your path.”

Ciara Vernel Lucas, president of the Class of 2017, spoke to her fellow graduates and told them to focus on the present, instead of rushing into the future.

“If you’re able to, go slowly,” she said. “Take these moments in and acknowledge the accomplishments we’ve all had over these last four years.Too often, we’re caught up in achieving that next goal, finding the next job, looking to the future, instead of where our feet are.”

The senior class gift was presented by seniors Andres Oswaldo Garcia III and Brandon R. Schneider, co-chairs of the Senior Class Gift Committee. The committee raised $10,564 to donate to the Ithaca College Annual fund, following an eight-month long campaign.

Thirty percent of the Class of 2017 — 443 seniors — participated in donating. Last year, the Senior Class Gift Committee for the Class of 2016 also had approximately 30 percent participation and raised approximately $8,000 to donate to the college.    

 

Students are ushered into ButterField Stadium to kick off the 122nd Commencement Ceremony. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Graduating Senior Andrea Bickford performs the Star-Spangled Banner at the start of the ceremony. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN President Tom Rochon addresses his final graduating class before his retirement in July. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Students from the Roy H. Park School of Communications cheer as Dean Diane Gayeski presents them as degree candidates. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Ann Thompson Cook delivers words of advice to the senior class after receiving her honorary degree for her work with the LGBT community. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Commencement speaker Bill D'Elia '69 tells the graduating class to not to narrow their paths as they look towards the future. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN After giving his moving commencement speech, Bill D'Elia '69 accepts a standing ovation from the entire graduating class. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Many students decorate their caps to celebrate where they have been, what they have accomplished, and their hopes or the future. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN La June Montgomery Tabron advises the class of 2017 to write their own narrative for their life. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Class of 2017 officers look to class President Ciara Lucas as she speaks to her fellow graduates. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN Confetti rains down on the new Ithaca College alumna as they celebrate the end of commencement. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN
<
>
Ann Thompson Cook delivers words of advice to the senior class after receiving her honorary degree for her work with the LGBT community. CONNOR LANGE/ THE ITHACAN

Sophia Adamucci can be reached at sadamucci@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @s_adamucci

