The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

May 10, 2019

News

Ithaca College student dies after off campus incident

Ithaca College student dies after off campus incident
  Ithaca College Men's Club Soccer
Junior Jase Barrack played as a goalie on the Ithaca College men's club soccer team. It was announced May 10 that he had died after an off campus incident.
By — Staff Writer
Published: May 10, 2019

An Ithaca College student died after his family decided to remove him from life support following an injury that occurred off campus earlier this week.

Junior Jase Barrack studied in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance as an athletic training major.

The news was announced May 10 in a statement to the college community written by President Shirley M. Collado.

I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to Jase’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, professors, and all who are affected by this tragedy, which comes at a time when our campus community is collectively celebrating the end of the academic year,” Collado wrote. “I ask that we please pause to keep Jase and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, and to please continue to look out for one another.”

Collado said Barrack’s family intends to donate his organs in order to give life to others.  

Barrack played as a goalie on the college’s club soccer team and worked as an athletic trainer for the women’s softball team.  

A campus gathering will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday in Muller Chapel for those who wish to support one another in shared grief. For those seeking support, services for students are available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-274-3136. Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by calling 1-800-327-2255.

Alexis Manore can be reached at amanore@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @AlexisManore

