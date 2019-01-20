Ithaca Police still have no updates about Oct. 26 shooting

Three months after an Ithaca College student was shot on The Commons, there are still no updates on any leads or suspects involved in the crime.

A press release from the Ithaca Police Department stated that the victim was shot in the chest Oct. 26 outside of Casablanca Pizzeria after an altercation inside the restaurant. Following the report’s release, Rosanna Ferro, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, sent out an email to students stating that the victim was taken to a hospital and later released.

Jamie Williamson, public information officer of the Ithaca Police Department, said there is no update to report at this time. The suspects of the shooting fled the scene and have still not been identified. According to a media release from the Ithaca Police Department, one of the people involved in the shooting was a white male wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can submit tips to the Ithaca Police Department through an online form or by calling 607-272-3245.