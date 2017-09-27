New leadership to take position of Title IX Coordinator

Tiffani Ziemann is leaving her role as Ithaca College’s Title IX Coordinator effective Oct. 6, the college announced Sept. 26. Linda Koenig, assistant director for housing services and communications in the Office of Residential Life, will take the role of Title IX Coordinator starting Oct. 9.

After two years at the college, Ziemann will take the position of director of leadership education for the fraternity Delta Tau Delta, which has chapters at colleges across the country. She started at the college as the coordinator of judicial and educational programs, then became an area coordinator in the Office of Residential Life.

Rory Rothman, assistant provost for student life, thanked Ziemann in the announcement for her work with the college.

“I cannot thank Tiffani enough for her dedication, commitment and many contributions to the college over these past 11 years,” Rothman said. “Tiffani will be greatly missed.”

For the past two years, Koenig served as deputy Title IX Coordinator at the college. She has also been a residence director and area coordinator.

Koenig inherits the position in the midst of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The OCR opened the investigation on Dec. 2, 2016.

The investigation came after a student accused of sexual assault alleged that the college discriminated against him on the basis of sex and race, according to letters from the OCR sent to the complainant and then-President Tom Rochon.

A farewell reception for Ziemann will be held Oct. 2, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Clark Lounge in the Campus Center.