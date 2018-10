In this episode of “Past Deadline,” host Sierra Guardiola sits down with Editor-In-Chief Grace Elletson and Kat Walsh, the new community outreach manager. The three talk about the need for this position, how it was created and how it will improve The Ithacan’s reporting so that it can be a more representative news outlet for the campus community.

