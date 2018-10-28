Advertisement
‘Past Deadline’: Misconceptions about Paganism

This week on Past Deadline, host Sierra Guardiola talks with the Life and Culture editors about their latest front page story that dispels misconceptions about Paganism. Senior Margot Register, who was interviewed for the article, joined in the conversation as well to talk about her recent commentary about Paganism. The group talks about how good journalism is often a result of collaboration, what the writing process was like for this article, and how the piece ended up on the front page of the paper.

You can now listen to “In My Own Words” on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Podcasts!

