Host Sierra Guardiola sits down with staff writer Mary Rand to speak about the latest front page story. Rand’s article focuses on the lack of representation for noxnbinary students in data that the college reports. The two talk about where the data featured in the article is reported, how Rand cultivates sources and what needs to happen to raise awareness about representation for people who identify as nonbinary.

