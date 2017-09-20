Advertisement
Past Deadline: When student journalists cover a student tragedy

By — Podcast Editor
Published: September 20, 2017

In this first episode of “Past Deadline,” host and Managing Editor of The Ithacan, Sophia Tulp sits down with News Editor Grace Elletson, and calls in former Editor-in-Chief Kayla Dwyer, to talk about covering the death of Ithaca College student Anthony Nazaire over the past year. The three journalists analyze the story behind the story and discuss the ethical, logistical and emotional challenges of covering a tragedy when it hits close to home. The podcast comes on the heels of the one year anniversary of Nazaire’s death, as well as jury selection on Sept. 15 for a re-trial of the suspect in the case, Nagee Green.

