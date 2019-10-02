Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 2, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Police raid bars for illegal IDs and underage drinking

Police raid bars for illegal IDs and underage drinking
  File Photo
The Ithaca Police Department, along with several other agencies, ran an operation that caught 37 people using fake IDs in five bars across Ithaca. They included Moonies Bar & Nightclub, Silky Jones, Hideaway, Loco Cantina and Level B.
By — Contributing Writer
Published: October 2, 2019

The Ithaca Police Department, along with several other agencies, caught 37 people using fake IDs to enter bars during an operation the night of Sept. 26.

Vincent Monticello, deputy chief of operations for the Ithaca Police Department, said the operation was run in five bars across Ithaca. They included Moonies Bar & Nightclub, Silky Jones, Hideaway, Loco Cantina and Level B. There were violations in all bars except Level B.

All 37 people were issued citations and appearance tickets to Ithaca City Court for Oct. 9. The citation is for the violation of use or possession of a forged/fictitious license.

The violation can include a fine anywhere between $75 and $300, up to 15 days in county jail and a driver’s license suspension of up to one year.

As previously reported by The Ithacan, The Ithaca Police Department, the New York State Police, the Cornell University Police Department and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles hold a similar raid to check for fake IDs Sept. 28, 2018. The raid was held at Moonshadow Tavern — better known as Moonies Bar & Nightclub — on The Commons.

Jamie Williamson, Ithaca Police Department public information officer, told The Ithacan, that the checks were routine and not a new practice. 

These checks are a part of the ABC Underage Drinking Enforcement Campaign, enacted by Governor Andrew Cuomo in May 2018, which focuses on cracking down on the use of fake IDs and underage drinking across New York state, according to the police report.

Latest Articles

Ithaca College increases number of all-gender bathrooms

Ithaca College increases number of all-gender bathrooms

By | Oct 2, 2019

Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports

Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports

By The Ithacan | Oct 2, 2019

Summer sessions lose college $250,000 in revenue

Summer sessions lose college $250,000 in revenue

By | Oct 2, 2019

Related Articles

Police raid downtown Ithaca bars for illegal IDs and underage drinking

Police raid downtown Ithaca bars for illegal IDs and underage drinking

By | Oct 10, 2018

Moonies introduces new cover fee during weekends

Moonies introduces new cover fee during weekends

By | Oct 19, 2017

Liquor Authority increasing sweeps at bars in New York State

Liquor Authority increasing sweeps at bars in New York State

By , | Mar 29, 2017

Related Topics

Fake IDsIthaca Police DepartmentJamie WilliamsonMoonies Bar and NightclubSilky Jones