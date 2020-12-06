Possible COVID-19 exposure on TCAT bus

The Tompkins County Health Department announced possible COVID-19 exposures on the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit Route 14S bus.

The department announced Dec. 5 that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 rode the Route 14S bus — the West Hill Shopper route — and may have infected others. The possible exposures occurred from 1:35 to 1:55 p.m. Nov. 28 inbound from the Overlook Apartments to Walmart and 1:35 to 1:55 p.m. Nov. 30 inbound from The Overlook at West Hill Apartments to Walmart. Tompkins County currently has 257 active cases, the highest number of cases since the health department began tracking cases in March.

The department recommends that anyone who rode the Route 14S bus during those times gets tested for COVID-19, monitors their health and quarantines for 14 days. Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. Testing is also available at the 412 N. Tioga St. sampling site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who was a passenger during these times on Route 14S should get tested and monitor themselves for symptoms,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the announcement. “Everyone must continue to be cautious and consider density, keep distance, wear face coverings and wash hands well and often to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Ithaca College currently has nine active cases and 102 total positives since Aug. 14. Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December at the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown sampling site.