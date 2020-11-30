Possible COVID-19 exposures at Ithaca Ale House and TCAT bus

The Tompkins County Health Department announced possible COVID-19 exposures at the Ithaca Ale House in Ithaca and on the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) Route 32 bus.

The department announced Nov. 29 that an individual who worked at the Ithaca Ale House tested positive and may have infected others. The possible exposure occurred from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27. An individual who rode the TCAT Route 32, which goes through the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport, Cornell University and The Commons, outbound from Green Street, also tested positive and may have infected others. The exposure occurred at 6 p.m. Nov. 25.

The department is recommending that those who may have been exposed at the Ithaca Ale House or on the TCAT get tested for COVID-19 at the mass sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday. Testing is also available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the downtown sampling site. The department also recommends quarantining for 14 days and monitoring symptoms.

“The Ithaca Ale House employee was wearing a mask at all times while serving the public and the business is following all COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the announcement. “TCAT requires all drivers and passengers to wear masks while on the bus and TCAT has extensive cleaning and safety measures in place.”

As of Nov. 29, there are 179 active cases in the county. In the seven-day period of Nov. 22–Nov. 28, there were 174 new cases, the largest increase in the county since the TCHD began reporting cases March 14.

Ithaca College has 24 active cases, as of Nov. 25, and 98 total since Aug. 14. Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December at the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown testing site.