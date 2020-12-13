Possible COVID-19 exposures at Wegmans and bookstore

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Wegmans deli counter in a Dec. 11 press release, and Odyssey Bookstore in a Dec. 12 press release.

The potential exposure times are 8–9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 and 8–9 a.m. Dec. 6 at the deli counter. A Wegmans employee who worked during these times has tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious while they worked there.

The department is advising anyone who was at the deli counter during these times to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. People can get tested 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 412 N. Tioga St.

Additionally, an employee at Odyssey Bookstore in downtown Ithaca tested positive, according to the store’s Instagram. Shoppers at the store Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., may have been exposed. The store will remain closed until at least Dec. 18, according to the store’s post.

Tompkins County has 307 active COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 12. There was a record high number of cases for the county Dec. 11, with 321 active cases. TCHD has attributed the recent rise in cases to Thanksgiving travel and small indoor gatherings.

Ithaca College has 16 active COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 11, and there have been 120 cases in the campus community since Aug. 14. Students, faculty and staff can seek testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and need to be tested at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or the downtown sampling site.