Public Safety Logs Dec. 19-Dec. 21

December 19

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments Building 160

SUMMARY: While investigating separate incident, officer found marijuana paraphernalia. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Criminal tresspass 3rd degree

Location: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Caller reported person entered building without permission. Patroling Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Motor Vehicle accident/property damage

Location: J Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Patroling Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Harassment 2nd degree

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person verbally harassing others. Patroling Officer Lance Clark responded.

Suspicious circumstance

Location: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported possible drug paraphernalia. Officer reported item was not

drug paraphernalia.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 12

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

December 20

Scc disruptive/excessive noise

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported noise complaint. Officer judicially referred two people for excessive noise and for a safety violation. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Scc acts of dishonesty

Location: Z Lot

SUMMARY: Parking services reported vehicle with fraudulent permit. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Officer Clayton Skinner responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported

person needs to be taken into custody under the mental hygiene law. Location of person not known. Ithaca College officer reported that the Ithaca Police Department encountered the same person. The person was taken into custody under the mental hygiene law in separate incident in the city of Ithaca. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Motor vehicle accident/ property Damage

Location: A Lot

SUMMARY: Person reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responed.

Suspicious circumstance

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person made a suspicious phone call. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Criminal possession of marijuana 5th degree

Location: Circle Apartments Building 111

SUMMARY: While officer was investigating separate incident, officer found marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal possession of marijuana. Lieutenant Melissa Harmon responded.

Change in case status

Location: Town of Ithaca Court

SUMMARY: Officer reported person has been arrested for burglary that occurred Nov. 17, 2018, in Circle Apartment 110. Person was charged in the Town of Ithaca Court with burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree. Person appeared in court on his own volition. Patrol Officer John

Tagliavento repsonded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Circles Apartments Building 111

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Circles Apartments Building 131.

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspections, caller reported finding marijuana. Patrol Officer Kheim Nguyen responded.

Scc firearm, firework, dangerous substance or weapon

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding smoke grenade. Officer judicially referred one person for having a flammable device. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones Responded.

December 21

Scc irresponsible use of alcohol

Location: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person was found passed out. Officer determined person had fallen asleep. Person declined

medical assistance with the Ithaca Fire Department. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported marijuana found. Officer judicially referred two people fo unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.