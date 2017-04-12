Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 12, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Public Safety sends out alert on forcible touching

Public Safety sends out alert on forcible touching
  File Photo/The Ithacan
The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management issued a report to the campus community April 12 that a forcible touching occurred.
By — News Editor
Published: April 12, 2017

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management issued an alert to the Ithaca College campus that a forcible touching occurred April 12.

The victim told another individual that an unknown person touched her inappropriately in a stairwell at approximately 12:30 a.m. in West Tower. The suspect was described as a college-aged white male, approximately 5′ 7″, according to the alert.

The report asks that anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or to leave an anonymous voice mail message at 607-274-1060.

“The Office of Public Safety reminds campus community members to always be aware of their surroundings, and to immediately report all unusual or suspicious persons, vehicles and activity,” the report stated.

Grace Elletson can be reached at gelletson@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @graceelletson

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

The history of wooden to metal baseball bats

The history of wooden to metal baseball bats

By | Apr 12, 2017

Editorial: Climate change deserves more localized attention

Editorial: Climate change deserves more localized attention

By The Ithacan | Apr 12, 2017

Editorial: Let seeing-eye dogs be trained in peace

Editorial: Let seeing-eye dogs be trained in peace

By The Ithacan | Apr 12, 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ithaca College community rallies behind Planned Parenthood

Ithaca College community rallies behind Planned Parenthood

By | Apr 9, 2017

Man shot on Ithaca Commons

Man shot on Ithaca Commons

By The Ithacan | Apr 9, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

A woman reported being forcibly touched in her Collegetown apartment at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the Ithaca Police Department .

Forcible touching reported in Collegetown

By | Sep 2, 2012

Options for reporting sexual assault at Ithaca College vary

Options for reporting sexual assault at Ithaca College vary

By | Mar 2, 2016

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is investigating a report of “forcible touching” reported on campus around 11:50 p.m. April 16 near the tennis courts and parking lot S, according to the Public Safety Alert sent to the campus community.

Public Safety reports “forcible touching” incident on campus

By | Apr 17, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

alertForcible TouchingIthaca CollegeIthaca College Office of Public Safety