Public Safety sends out alert on forcible touching

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management issued an alert to the Ithaca College campus that a forcible touching occurred April 12.

The victim told another individual that an unknown person touched her inappropriately in a stairwell at approximately 12:30 a.m. in West Tower. The suspect was described as a college-aged white male, approximately 5′ 7″, according to the alert.

The report asks that anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or to leave an anonymous voice mail message at 607-274-1060.

“The Office of Public Safety reminds campus community members to always be aware of their surroundings, and to immediately report all unusual or suspicious persons, vehicles and activity,” the report stated.