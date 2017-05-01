Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

May 1, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Students to occupy PRW to protest alleged unfair labor practices

  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
IC Students for Labor Action and the Ithaca College Contingent Faculty Union will be occupying the Peggy Ryan Williams Center to protest what it claims to be unfair labor practice against three contingent faculty members.
By — News Editor
Published: May 1, 2017

IC Students for Labor Action and leaders of the Ithaca College contingent faculty union will be holding a sit-in at noon, May 2 in the Peggy Ryan Williams Center.

The sit-in is being held to demand the rehiring of three contingent faculty members — David Kornreich and Shoshe Cole, assistant professors in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, and Rachel Gunderson, instructor in the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education — all previous members of the full time–contingent faculty bargaining committee, according to a news release issued by the union. They claimed that they were not rehired due to their involvement in the union and have filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit against the college.

A news conference will be held in the PRW Center before the occupation.

Grace Elletson can be reached at gelletson@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @graceelletson

Related Topics

contingent faculty unionPeggy Ryan Williamssit-inStudents for Labor Action