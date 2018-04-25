Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 25, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

The Key to IC elected to SGC for 2018-19 year

  Elias Olsen/The Ithacan
From left, junior Seondre Carolina, sophomore Farwa Shakeel, junior Alyse Harris and junior Kylee Roberts, members of the newly elected SGC executive board, discuss new leadership positions for the 2018–19 academic year on April 17.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 25, 2018

The Key to IC has been elected as the Student Governance Council executive board along with four new SGC senators, a senior class executive board and an alumni board.

The Key to IC executive board comprises junior Alyse Harris as SGC president, junior Kylee Roberts as vice president of communications, sophomore Farwa Shakeel as vice president of academic affairs, junior Seondre Carolina as vice president of business and finance and junior Jenna Mortenson as vice president of campus affairs. The board ran unopposed and received 93.2 percent of the vote.

Sophomore Devin Kasparian was re-elected as the senator for the Roy H. Park School of Communications, freshman Eva Kirie was elected unanimously as the Class of 2021 senator, and freshman Allison Kelley was elected unanimously as the senator for the School of Business. Sophomore Hunter Flamm was re-elected as the School of Humanities and Sciences senator and received 90 percent of the vote.

The elected Alumni Council is composed of senior Danielle Colella, junior Madeline Giamartino and senior Laura Amato. This council received 98 percent of the vote. A Memeable Senior Year was elected as the senior class executive board and received 95.2 percent of the vote. The senior class executive board is composed of juniors Ezeka Allen as Class of 2019 president, Libby Corlett as vice president, Darien Guy as director of communications, Joe Cruz as director of marketing and Christian Brand as director of finance.

SGC Executive Board

Total Votes: 74

IC Office 93.2%

No confidence 6.8%

SGC Class of 2021 Senator

Total votes: 6

Eva Kirie 100%

No confidence 0%

SGC School of Communications Senator

Total votes: 16

Devin Kasparian 100%

No confidence 0%


SGC School of Business Senator

Total votes: 8

Allison Kelley 100%

No confidence 0%

SGA School of Humanities and Sciences Senator

Total votes: 10

Hunter Flamm 90%

No confidence 10%

Senior Class Executive Board

Total votes: 62

Memeable Senior Year 95.2%

No confidence 4.8%

SGC Alumni Council

Total Votes 50

Danielle Colella, Madeline Giamartino and Laura Amato 98%

No confidence 2%

Laura O'Brien can be reached at lobrien3@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @L_OBrien3

