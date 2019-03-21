Advertisement
Two students involved in car crash outside main entrance of college

  Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan
The accident, which occurred the morning of March 21, is being investigated by the New York State Police.
By — Staff Writer
Published: March 21, 2019

Two Ithaca College students were involved in a two-car accident at the entrance to Ithaca College on the morning of March 21.

The accident occurred on 96B at around 9:16 a.m., Tom Dunn, associate director of the Office of Public Safety, said.

Dunn said one student was transported to the hospital by a Bangs Ambulance and the other student was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The New York State Police, the Bangs Ambulance, the Ithaca Fire Department, and Public Safety officers and the Environmental Health and Safety Staff responded to the scene of the accident.

The accident is being investigated by the New York State Police, Dunn said. Dunn said he did not have any other information on the situation.

Ashley Stalnecker can be reached at astalnecker@ithaca.edu

