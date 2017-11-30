Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 29, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Editorial: Mansplaining must be stopped by professors

Editorial: Mansplaining must be stopped by professors
  Jill Parker/The Ithacan
By The Ithacan
Published: November 29, 2017

Discussions are the pinnacle of the liberal arts college experience, where students come together to hash out ideas. Each student should have the right to a classroom environment where they feel they can share their thoughts. But when class discussions are completely male-dominated, this welcoming environment that encourages productive discussion is lost.

Other than the issue of male students dominating discussions, there is also the issue of mansplaining — male students commenting, explaining or interrupting their female counterparts to re-explain their point. When female students say they no longer want to speak in class for fear of being interrupted or being talked down to, there is obviously a larger issue.

While it may seem like a minor issue, it devalues a female student’s voice in the classroom, and the continuous restating of previous comments takes away from valuable class time. And whether the interrupting, domineering or restating is intentional or not, it still is sexist and disrespectful.

Research has shown that people who speak with some sense of confidence will often be perceived better, regardless of whether or not they’re competent, and that men are more confident in themselves than women. In the classroom, this means that male students are often given more speaking time simply because they feel the need to speak, not because they always have things to say. As a result, class discussions fall flat.

There are, of course, male students who are respectful of their female colleagues. But there are others that need to be more conscious of their participation in class. And it is not solely an issue with students. Often, professors fail to address the problem, and when male students speak too much or interrupt their female counterparts, nothing is done. Not all professors are guilty of this — some make a conscious effort to call on female students or to shut down students who interrupt others. But male students are often allowed to talk over their female counterparts, as no one is stopping them from doing so.

It is the responsibility of the professor to curb these behaviors. Though a class discussion may be student-led or student-facilitated, faculty should feel comfortable enough to intervene when necessary.

Latest Articles

Editorial: Mansplaining must be stopped by professors

Editorial: Mansplaining must be stopped by professors

By The Ithacan | Nov 29, 2017

Editorial: The FDA’s deferrals are backward and outdated

Editorial: The FDA’s deferrals are backward and outdated

By The Ithacan | Nov 29, 2017

Commentary: Sometimes selling out is needed for security

Commentary: Sometimes selling out is needed for security

By | Nov 29, 2017

Trending Stories

UPDATE: SWAT team responds to domestic abuse situation on Hudson

UPDATE: SWAT team responds to domestic abuse situation on Hudson

By | Nov 27, 2017

Ithaca College makes required accessibility renovations

Ithaca College makes required accessibility renovations

By | Nov 27, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Mansplaining affects the educational progress for women at IC

Mansplaining affects the educational progress for women at IC

By | Nov 29, 2017

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

By | Oct 25, 2017

Climate survey shows marginalized students struggle at IC

Climate survey shows marginalized students struggle at IC

By | Apr 24, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

classroommansplainingsexism